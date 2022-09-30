In the darkest, dankest dungeon lair
The sword lies waiting, half hidden
For unwary adventurer to come upon it, unbidden
And take it up, and in awe at the awakened fire of its magic stare
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 29, 2022
The monster’s fell gaze
Set hapless foes ablaze
To blaze up in fiery glory
Cooked they are
Souls fled far
And that’s a gory
Ending to their story
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 30, 2022
Once she thought to be discerning
She started princes spurning
Deeming them more sneering style than sound-headed learning
And for her beauty smitten with a churning burning yearning
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 1, 2022