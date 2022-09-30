In the darkest, dankest dungeon lair

The sword lies waiting, half hidden

For unwary adventurer to come upon it, unbidden

And take it up, and in awe at the awakened fire of its magic stare — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 29, 2022

The monster’s fell gaze

Set hapless foes ablaze

To blaze up in fiery glory

Cooked they are

Souls fled far

And that’s a gory

Ending to their story — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 30, 2022