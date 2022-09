Hi Ed. I commissioned a friend to do this based on Piergeiron battling the Dracolich Kistarianth with Madeiron on Halaster’s Highharvestide. I love these characters. What do you think? I hope you like it! I do. Great composition, and both characters "look right" to me. So, thumbs up!!!

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 2, 2022