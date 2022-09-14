The Simbul wouldn’t care

Her dress did rip and did floorward slip Creating a draft behind A conjured wind then blew and freshened the view Ere her furious spell struck us all blind *assumes this is about the Simbul*

No, not Realms at all. I’ve created over forty imaginary settings, and am apt to doodle and daydream in any of them. ;} If it was The Simbul, she wouldn't care a whit if her dress ripped and the world saw everything. Her mind is on other matters; almost the only time she cares about her body is as she's shapeshifting.#Realmslore

