@DasJano Im having real trouble finding the rule that penalizes picking up weapons when in close range combat… is there even one? There isn't.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2017
@JeremyECrawford So what use has the Disarming Maneuver for fighters?
— Jano (@DasJano) March 10, 2017
One of the best uses of Disarming Attack is to knock something out of a foe's hands and then pick it up. #DnD https://t.co/WZ7fypieb3
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2017
@erifnevow Isn’t picking up something an “object interaction” that you get one of? Yes, it is. Use it to pick up the goody!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2017
3 thoughts on “I’m having real trouble finding the rule that penalizes picking up weapons…”
Look at earlier versions of dnd there was a rule Called “on your heels” promting disadvantage on ability checks and no reaction. I house rule a weapon disarm like that and also prone.
Disarming someone or knocking someone prone is useless as is. Sure it gives advantage when attacking someone who is prone. But the penalty for getting up is bad.
Could you disarm, pick the dropped weapon up, then attack with it on the same turn?
Yes. We call that adding insult to injury. Not only did you slap them with your weapon, you then slapped them with their OWN weapon.