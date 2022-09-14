I’m having real trouble finding the rule that penalizes picking up weapons…

3 thoughts on "I'm having real trouble finding the rule that penalizes picking up weapons…

  1. Andreas says:

    Look at earlier versions of dnd there was a rule Called “on your heels” promting disadvantage on ability checks and no reaction. I house rule a weapon disarm like that and also prone.

    Disarming someone or knocking someone prone is useless as is. Sure it gives advantage when attacking someone who is prone. But the penalty for getting up is bad.

    • Jon M. says:

      Yes. We call that adding insult to injury. Not only did you slap them with your weapon, you then slapped them with their OWN weapon.

