I’m having real trouble finding the rule that penalizes picking up weapons…

@DasJano Im having real trouble finding the rule that penalizes picking up weapons when in close range combat… is there even one? There isn't. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2017

@JeremyECrawford So what use has the Disarming Maneuver for fighters? — Jano (@DasJano) March 10, 2017

One of the best uses of Disarming Attack is to knock something out of a foe's hands and then pick it up. #DnD https://t.co/WZ7fypieb3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 10, 2017