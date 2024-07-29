How to determine dc for monster abilities?

@jrhyne1976how to determine dc for monster abilities? Like for poisons & such Tried 2 compare monsters, but nothing seems consistent The default DC formula for special monster abilities is 8 + relevant ability modifier + the monster's proficiency bonus.
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 8, 2014
@ChrisPerkinsDnD would the relevant ability for the monster be whatever stat is used to save against?
— John Rhyne (@jrhyne1976) November 8, 2014
@ChrisPerkinsDnD so a creature that has poisoned claws DC to resist the poison would be 8+monster's Con mod+ monster's prof bonus?
— John Rhyne (@jrhyne1976) November 8, 2014
@jrhyne1976 Not necessarily, although most poison effects use a monster's Con modifier.
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 8, 2014