How to determine dc for monster abilities?

@jrhyne1976how to determine dc for monster abilities? Like for poisons & such Tried 2 compare monsters, but nothing seems consistent The default DC formula for special monster abilities is 8 + relevant ability modifier + the monster's proficiency bonus. — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 8, 2014

@ChrisPerkinsDnD would the relevant ability for the monster be whatever stat is used to save against? — John Rhyne (@jrhyne1976) November 8, 2014

@ChrisPerkinsDnD so a creature that has poisoned claws DC to resist the poison would be 8+monster's Con mod+ monster's prof bonus? — John Rhyne (@jrhyne1976) November 8, 2014