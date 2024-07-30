Folks have been asking, so here's a link to THE DM EXPERIENCE article archive: http://t.co/CS21ykiBnw
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 9, 2014
Folks have been asking, so here's a link to THE DM EXPERIENCE article archive: http://t.co/CS21ykiBnw
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 9, 2014
2 thoughts on “The Dungeon Master Experience Archive!”
Chris! The articles were there up until last week! Help! This is the best set of DM’ing advice I’ve ever had the chance to stumble upon! Is there any way to get the articles back up?
Mighty Kyle
I think that Master Chris Perkins don’t usually read this blog (is unofficial) but I’ve found how to recover The Dungeon Master Experience
Go here: http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features
you notice 2 search box (on topright and middle right) go to search box in the middle with [SEARCH IN ARTICLES] and type Iomandra
have fun