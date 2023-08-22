The Bloodhunter class… is it or is it not in ‘The Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount’ ?

Hey about the Bloodhunter class…is it or is it not in this book?
Introducing an entire new CLASS into DnD “officially” is a painstaking, delicate process. The Blood Hunter is still in development for me, so not yet. However, I’ve taken my lessons over the years, and after much tinkering, I should have something cool for folks soon… ;)🩸 https://t.co/mcY0MhtPAK
Delayed content is eventually good, rushed content is bad forever. Take your time.