@JeremyECrawford Hi Jeremy, The Barbarians +2 damage when raging, does it apply to weapons such as the Dwarven Thrower when thrown?

You ever thrown something… ever thrown something while angry? I’d argue for thrown weapons dealing a +2.. oh wait I’m a DM XD My tweet reiterates what the Rage feature says. If you'd like it to work differently, house rule away!

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017