Can a monster harm itself to break the paladins abjure enemy ability? …and a barbarian?

@JeremyECrawford Can a monster harm itself to break the paladins abjure enemy ability?
— matthew steinwert (@DMwithABowTie) September 18, 2017
The effect of Abjure Enemy ends if the target takes damage. The feature doesn't prevent the target from damaging itself. #DnD https://t.co/tjYEprX3v6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 19, 2017
so a barb can't hit himself to keep up his rage, but an enemy CAN hit himself to end Abjure Enemy? ok……………………. pic.twitter.com/R16Kkpxd1U
— i have a dui (@gay_ass_ghost) September 19, 2017
The Rage feature allows you to keep your rage going by taking damage (including from yourself) or by attacking a foe. #DnD https://t.co/S1Hg3H2KA8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017
This seems to contradict https://t.co/UfOEyGXKuy
— Eric Green (@quadhund) September 20, 2017
Barbarians can't keep Rage going by simply attacking themselves (must be a hostile creature), but they can deal damage to themselves. #DnD https://t.co/jRUDHTBl4O
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 23, 2016
The two tweets say the same thing.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017
Attack doesn’t equal damage. So they would have to actually damage themselves to sustain their rage Exactly.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017
I feel like beating your chest or slapping your head for 1 (or 1d4) damage would be a cool (and barbaric) way to keep the rage going And the rules allow that.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017
What would an attack roll against yourself be like? Or is this just referring to AoE effects like a Fireball that you're in the area of?
— Thalia (@1d8_cold_damage) September 20, 2017
The rules for attacks apply no matter whom you attack (see "Making an Attack," PH, 193). A DM might give you advantage to hit yourself. #DnD https://t.co/i0egjrX1xE
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017
What if you internationally cut yourself. That isnt really an attack.
— Joseph Tracy (@Timenight113) September 20, 2017
If a character wants to damage themselves, most DMs will allow it to happen automatically: "Roll the dagger's damage against yourself." #DnD https://t.co/UmAPqRn3ua
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017