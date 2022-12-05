Can a monster harm itself to break the paladins abjure enemy ability? …and a barbarian?

@JeremyECrawford Can a monster harm itself to break the paladins abjure enemy ability? — matthew steinwert (@DMwithABowTie) September 18, 2017

The effect of Abjure Enemy ends if the target takes damage. The feature doesn't prevent the target from damaging itself. #DnD https://t.co/tjYEprX3v6 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 19, 2017

The Rage feature allows you to keep your rage going by taking damage (including from yourself) or by attacking a foe. #DnD https://t.co/S1Hg3H2KA8 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017

Barbarians can't keep Rage going by simply attacking themselves (must be a hostile creature), but they can deal damage to themselves. #DnD https://t.co/jRUDHTBl4O — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 23, 2016

The two tweets say the same thing. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017

Attack doesn’t equal damage. So they would have to actually damage themselves to sustain their rage Exactly. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017

I feel like beating your chest or slapping your head for 1 (or 1d4) damage would be a cool (and barbaric) way to keep the rage going And the rules allow that. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017

What would an attack roll against yourself be like? Or is this just referring to AoE effects like a Fireball that you're in the area of? — Thalia (@1d8_cold_damage) September 20, 2017

The rules for attacks apply no matter whom you attack (see "Making an Attack," PH, 193). A DM might give you advantage to hit yourself. #DnD https://t.co/i0egjrX1xE — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017

What if you internationally cut yourself. That isnt really an attack. — Joseph Tracy (@Timenight113) September 20, 2017