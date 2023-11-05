RAW, Tempest clerics have few lightning dmg triggers for t-bolt strike. Is this RAI?

@dangladingRAW, temp clerics have few lightning dmg triggers for t-bolt strike. Is this RAI? Is this why div strike is only thunder? The lack of interaction between Divine Strike and Thunderbolt Strike is intentional.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2015
That is fine but what about the ability to use the ability at all. That only leaves Call Lighting and Wrath of the Storm
Those are the basic lightning options for a Tempest cleric. More: Magic Initiate feat, multiclassing & magic items.
