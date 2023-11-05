RAW, Tempest clerics have few lightning dmg triggers for t-bolt strike. Is this RAI?

@dangladingRAW, temp clerics have few lightning dmg triggers for t-bolt strike. Is this RAI? Is this why div strike is only thunder? The lack of interaction between Divine Strike and Thunderbolt Strike is intentional. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2015

That is fine but what about the ability to use the ability at all. That only leaves Call Lighting and Wrath of the Storm