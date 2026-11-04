@dangladingRAW, temp clerics have few lightning dmg triggers for t-bolt strike. Is this RAI? Is this why div strike is only thunder? The lack of interaction between Divine Strike and Thunderbolt Strike is intentional.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2015
That is fine but what about the ability to use the ability at all. That only leaves Call Lighting and Wrath of the Storm
Those are the basic lightning options for a Tempest cleric. More: Magic Initiate feat, multiclassing & magic items. https://t.co/0E5jHQt23e
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 30, 2015
One thought on “RAW, Tempest clerics have few lightning dmg triggers for t-bolt strike. Is this RAI?”
So you designed a subclass who’s features can only be utilized by other classes? Because by RAW, Tempest Clerics can only push using lightning damage (thunderous strike), but there is only Call Lightning. There are no other cleric spells that do lightning. You HAVE to multiclass to utilize this feature. What’s the point of being able to MAXIMIZE lightning damage if you can only use it on a 3rd level spell? What a trap! Yeah, you can use thunderous strikes on your wrath of the storm feature, but again that’s one target who has to hit you first. Could you please explain your rationale for this decision? Why make divine strike thunder only? Why does the feature thunderous strike only proc on lightning damage? Why aren’t there any other lightning spells in this domain? And why give this subclass a channel divinity they can’t use with nothing but one 3rd level spell?