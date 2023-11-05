Intimidate: would you do a Charisma vs Wisdom saving throw contest?

@MikeADavidson @mikemearlsPC attempts to intimidate NPC: would you do a CHA (Intim.) vs Wis saving throw contest? Or is there a better option? Thx! You could do it as a regular contest: Charisma (Intimidation) vs. Wisdom (Insight). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 13, 2014

@MikeADavidson @mikemearlsThanks! Would Charisma (Diplomacy) be handled the same way? Depends on intent. Two people having a duel of wits could each make a Charisma (Persuasion) check for a contest. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2014

@MikeADavidson @mikemearls In contrast, if a character is making a twisty argument to someone, it could be Persuasion vs. Insight. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2014