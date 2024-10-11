Targeting spells/clear path, can I target across Wall of Force?

@JeremyECrawford Targeting spells/clear path: “Unoccupied space you can see” Does this imply targeting? Conjure fey across Wall of Force? Another ex: Misty Step. Can I Misty Step across WoF, because I can see it, but I don't have a clear path? Door w/ peephole? — Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) February 28, 2016

Unless a spell says otherwise, you can't cast it at someone or something behind total cover. #DnD https://t.co/DuRSuOdbkI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2016

With misty step, you must be able to see your destination, but you don't need a clear path there. #DnD https://t.co/tMo5ssz5Rd — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Dan_Dillon_1 What if I see it through an animal or familiar? Does that qualify as seeing for Misty Step? — John Appleton (@jaa0109) March 1, 2016

Spells don't care how your vision works. The sight required by a spell can be by any means. #DnD https://t.co/pUZ6MOqOZY — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Right, but then this gets murky for things like Misty Step. Are teleports/scry inherently different than conjurations? — Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) March 1, 2016

You cast misty step on yourself; you are the target. The schools of magic have the same targeting rules. #DnD https://t.co/NNAtKnushA — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Okay! So the things that teleport are the targets, not the destination. That helps clear it up. — Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) March 1, 2016