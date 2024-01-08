@BrailSaysDoes Sword of Vengeance give +1 always or only while attuned? " Does Sword of Vengeance give +1 always or only while attuned?" @mikemearls
Only while attuned.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 10, 2015
Where does it say attunement is required?