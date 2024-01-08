@TinyConstructHowdy! Is the intent that only melee weapon attacks can knock foes unconscious, or can mele spell attacks as well? The rule on knocking creatures unconscious is intentionally not limited to weapons.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2014
@TinyConstructSo melee range spells work. I think this confusion in our group stems from past editions not treating spells as “attacks” Yep, a spell attack works if it is called a melee attack in its description.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 6, 2014