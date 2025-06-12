Can Druids use Wild Shape to turn into swarms of animals?
A swarm isn’t a single creature, so no. https://t.co/tmkIu0yf3S
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 16, 2015
Can Druids use Wild Shape to turn into swarms of animals?
A swarm isn’t a single creature, so no. https://t.co/tmkIu0yf3S
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 16, 2015
One thought on “Can Druids use Wild Shape to turn into swarms of animals?”
So is that limitation based on narrative (druids thematically only transform into a single animal) or are the mechanics of swarms unfit for use by a PC for some reason?