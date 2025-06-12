@ChrisPerkinsDnD One of my players is leaving us & tomorrow is his last session. I'm pulling out Mines of Madness. Wish my players luck!
— Ben Rice (@BigBenRyze) June 12, 2015
Fun choice. Good luck! https://t.co/l7h3NtNSu2
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 13, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD you can play Mines of Madness??? Where can I get it??
— Jeff (@williamsjeff1) June 13, 2015
The 5E adventure is free and buried somewhere on our website. Happy hunting! https://t.co/QXBdeV2A5K
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 13, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD The podcast is still up at http://t.co/28UIWirfcX though.
— Darryl Mott Jr. (@Abstruse) June 13, 2015