Sun Soul Monk 2 total attacks, or 3 total attacks, when you get it at level 3?

@JeremyECrawford In XGtE, Sun Soul Monk section, is the highlighted region supposed to be 2 total attacks, or 3 total attacks, when you get it at level 3? Asking for my YouTube community, couldn't find in errata – thanks!#sageadvice #WOTCstaff @mikemearls #dnd pic.twitter.com/KmZgEBGQMB
— Titan "The Bear is Gonna Be a Daddy" Gaming (@titanbeargaming) January 31, 2018
An action and a bonus action are two separate things. If a feature lets you make 1 attack with your action and 2 more attacks with your bonus action, that's 3 attacks. #DnD https://t.co/JsrYGHS9zD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 31, 2018