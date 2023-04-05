Paladin with GWM has disadvantage and swings at his drunken monk friend and misses. Monk can use Redirect for a guaranteed hit on another creature and Paladin can trigger GWM damage and Smite?@JeremyECrawford — James Stark (@TheLunaticsOmen) January 30, 2018

The monk's Redirect Attack works on creatures. Player characters are creatures. Your character can therefore attack the monk in the hope of benefiting from Redirect Attack. Better hope you miss! #DnD https://t.co/UHmN57H9BV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 30, 2018

And can that redirected attack then trigger both GWM damage and Smite that both trigger on a hit? — James Stark (@TheLunaticsOmen) January 30, 2018