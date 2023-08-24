Suggestion spell component

@GromHoll @JeremyECrawfordSentence in “Suggestion” spell (and others) contains V component or needs additional words? contains V component
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 27, 2015
@MtS_Designer @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Whats right: (sentence in suggesion spell = V) or (sentence in suggesion spell + V)
— GromHoll (@GromHoll) September 26, 2015
Verbal components are mystic words (PH, 203). The spell’s suggestion is a separate, intelligible utterance. #DnD https://t.co/bADKXnpodN
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015
Doesn’t this contradict the spell’s description of a creature being aware of the spell being cast on them *after* the spell has ended?You must be thinking of a different spell. That's not in the suggestion spell.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 10, 2017