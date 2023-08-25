Is rogue Sneak Attack doubled on a critical hit?

@Alphastream “Dear Jeremy, is rouge sneak attack dbld on a crit style? DM say no. K, thx.” The immortal question! "The DM has final say, but the intent is for Sneak Attack dice to be rolled again on a critical hit."

@NeoDodge @AlphastreamYeah I was like “Wait, what?” as well… Is this new or have I been misled for a decade ? It's new! That's why we felt we should point it out in the critical hit rule itself.

