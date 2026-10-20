Storm King’s Thunder: Questions&Answers

GIANTKILLERs!
I’ve collected all tweets from our beloved Masters about Storm King’s Thunder. Have Fun.
@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD What has got you guys the most excited about the upcoming Storm King’s Thunder? #DnD
— jprepo1 (@jprepo1) July 1, 2016
Storm King’s Thunder contains a fun toy that fans of Acquisitions Incorporated will appreciate. https://t.co/NCBO0DI3Cb
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 2, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD – In light of SKT, how is the end of Stronmaus’ name pronounced?
Moss? Mouse?#DungeonsAndDragons pic.twitter.com/MglPU89fj7
— MadHatterHimself (@Madhatterhim) July 12, 2016
We pronounce it STRON-moss. https://t.co/oqYjsuJPsw
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 12, 2016
Is there a canon natural lifespan for Giants? @ChrisPerkinsDnD
— Josh The Gent (@jvcparry) July 16, 2016
Volo’s Guide to Monsters (releasing this fall) presents average lifespans for giants. Stone giants live the longest. https://t.co/WzEQjEn878
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 18, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Storm Giants are chaotic good, but (as of now b4 SKT) they follow the ordening. Would that make them lawful in any way?
— Joseph Diomede (@joedio78) July 24, 2016
Storm giants are part of the ordning whether they want to be or not. They have no say in the matter. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/F7o4jxdRD8
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 24, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford Where can one find information on airships in the Forgotten Realms, and are they canon at all?
— Joseph Diomede (@joedio78) July 21, 2016
The nation of Halruaa (in the FR setting) has airships. SPOILER: Storm King’s Thunder has a fully detailed airship. https://t.co/4Wv72BG9A0
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 21, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Will the #dndca Curse of Strahd campaign be able to continue once Storm King’s Thunder comes out? Or will it be replaced?
— Quinlan Schultz (@QuinlanSchultz) July 10, 2016
The Curse of Strahd campaign will continue until that story concludes. Only then might we move on to SKT. https://t.co/ZzYfDwGEXh
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 10, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD does Curse of Strahd tie into Storm Kings Thunder at all?
— Sean (@KeepitIntense) June 30, 2016
Narratively, no, but of course characters who escape Barovia could find themselves battling giants in the Realms. https://t.co/setKLP6zvT
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 1, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Would it be ok to run Storm Kong’s Thunder after Lost Mines of Phandelver?
— Tim Tuttle (@TimGTuttle) June 24, 2016
Yes. Storm King’s Thunder even provides ways to link the two adventures together. https://t.co/Hjnci5IxSr
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 24, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Will the great Richard Whitters be providing any art in Storm King’s Thunder?
— Dan Powell (@aloadofbullshit) June 24, 2016
Absolutely. https://t.co/wOgBRGjukq
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 24, 2016
Today the storm king has been thundering as we finish his book. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 23, 2016
Actually, I think that’s the guys cleaning the office windows. https://t.co/1R3ZEQRZyk
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 23, 2016
@longshotist @ChrisPerkinsDnD I have a large collection of single player adventures for every class. Mostly in Everlund
— JT Russell (@wadojeff) June 17, 2016
SPOILER! Everlund gets some love in Storm King’s Thunder. And, no, we’re not demolishing it. 😘 https://t.co/OUdlf5NyzQ
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 18, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD am I correct when I say that SKT has a Viking or Norse mythology feel to it?
— Sean Michaels (@theeSnMshow) June 19, 2016
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 20, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @theeSnMshow Is it epic heroic saga style-wise, as the CoS was gothic horror? Will we ever see a political thriller?
— (((Vitezslav))) (@VNarvek) June 20, 2016
Yes, and while I can’t discuss future stories, I suggest that you read DEATH MASKS by @TheEdVerse https://t.co/mTud6uY0B0
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 20, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Storm Kings Thunder is for players of the 1-11th level. Revenge of the Giants is for 12-18th. Coincidence?
— Taylor Arsenault (@Arsenault_Tj) June 20, 2016
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 20, 2016
Storm King’s Thunder, our new giant-filled adventure, is out this September! #DnDhttps://t.co/EYACQGUIsi pic.twitter.com/C1IeTImUOY
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 2, 2016
SPOILER! You can springboard from Lost Mine of Phandelver into Storm King’s Thunder. SKT tells you how.
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 2, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls With the runes putting PCs on level with giants, will #StormKing work for low levels? After LMoP perhaps?
— Andrew Cooper (@AndrewLeeCooper) June 2, 2016
Yes. Storm King’s Thunder can begin at 1st level or 5th level. https://t.co/QuSeo2IFQm
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 2, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD is Storm King’s Thunder a good place to start a campaign
— Ryan Zeitz (@winterwolf1406) June 2, 2016
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 2, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Will there be information about adapting to other settings Like PotA did in the appendix? I’d love some dark sun giants! 🙂
— Ryan Hagan (@SalmonSquire) June 2, 2016
No, but a clever DM can take the adventure’s modular elements (like the fire giant lair) and drop them anywhere. https://t.co/xoxjsTbpvU
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 2, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnDShale’s +1 quarterstaff has the added properties of a robe of useful items (with runes instead of patches). So is that staff a preview of SKT runic items, or just something you whipped up tonight custom?
— Clint Oliver (@Malchior_) June 3, 2016
It’s a custom item … actually two uncommon magic items smooshed into one. https://t.co/ve1SMI9hXA
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 3, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls So you say there is a storm giant princess named Lymrith eh….? #DnD
— James RePass (@jprepo1) June 3, 2016
The three storm giant princesses (Hekaton’s daughters) in Storm King’s Thunder are named Mirran, Nym, and Serissa. https://t.co/3M1teTkgjz
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 3, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD So quick question, what made you guys go with Giants for the next Adventure? Also can’t wait for Volo’s Guide to Monsters!
— Sean Izaakse (@SeanIzaakse) June 3, 2016
Giants are iconic D&D creatures, and we came up with a story that spotlights all six giant types. https://t.co/5PZxUcUnns
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 3, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD The “Ordning”?
So, you just chose the Swedish word for “The order”?
Very exited for Volo!
— Filip (@thebackpack08) June 3, 2016
The giants’ ordning was introduced in a 2nd edition D&D game supplement called GIANTCRAFT. https://t.co/Ddmm8bHvpa
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 3, 2016
@sagechan1is The Storm King set earlier in setting timeline? Too early for me to spill, but: no. ;}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 2, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD I don’t know if you can answer this, but will ogres be part of the Storm King’s Thunder plot at all?
— Dan Harris (@erifnevow) June 10, 2016
Yes, albeit in minor roles. https://t.co/shp76Z9sdf
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 10, 2016
If you’re at #origins2016, stop by @BarleysBrewing and enjoy the amazing #dnd themed food! pic.twitter.com/Yova7iZ1FG
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) June 14, 2016
And fancy #dnd coaster’s at @BarleysBrewing! pic.twitter.com/dVivaahzw6
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) June 14, 2016
And don’t forget to bring your #origins2016 coupon book to @BarleysBrewing and get the #dnd origins pint glass! pic.twitter.com/gumwjyUFzB
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) June 14, 2016
Getting things prepped for our first adventures, starting 6 PM ET! #origins2016 pic.twitter.com/GFJ4xCsUYb
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) June 15, 2016
If you have your #origins2016 coupon book, come to the #dnd area tomorrow at noon for your bag of holding! pic.twitter.com/R59OaYbpFM
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) June 15, 2016
Inside you’ll find some nifty punch out cardboard Giants. pic.twitter.com/5T5NZr2PY4
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 15, 2016
Each giant clan is representing at #origins2016! Get your own giants & #dnd Bag of Holding starting Thursday 12pm! pic.twitter.com/ZcMnhHNcLS
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) June 15, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Not looking for spoilers, but want to have a group ready when SKT drops. Make chars now, or wait for new options in book?
— Christopher (@Sizzlork) June 13, 2016
You can make characters now. https://t.co/Rd0avEiGnq
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 14, 2016