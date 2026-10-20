Storm King’s Thunder: Questions&Answers

GIANTKILLERs!

I’ve collected all tweets from our beloved Masters about Storm King’s Thunder. Have Fun.

Storm King’s Thunder contains a fun toy that fans of Acquisitions Incorporated will appreciate. https://t.co/NCBO0DI3Cb — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 2, 2016

Is there a canon natural lifespan for Giants? @ChrisPerkinsDnD — Josh The Gent (@jvcparry) July 16, 2016

Volo’s Guide to Monsters (releasing this fall) presents average lifespans for giants. Stone giants live the longest. https://t.co/WzEQjEn878 — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 18, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Storm Giants are chaotic good, but (as of now b4 SKT) they follow the ordening. Would that make them lawful in any way? — Joseph Diomede (@joedio78) July 24, 2016

Storm giants are part of the ordning whether they want to be or not. They have no say in the matter. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/F7o4jxdRD8 — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 24, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford Where can one find information on airships in the Forgotten Realms, and are they canon at all? — Joseph Diomede (@joedio78) July 21, 2016

The nation of Halruaa (in the FR setting) has airships. SPOILER: Storm King’s Thunder has a fully detailed airship. https://t.co/4Wv72BG9A0 — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 21, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Will the #dndca Curse of Strahd campaign be able to continue once Storm King’s Thunder comes out? Or will it be replaced? — Quinlan Schultz (@QuinlanSchultz) July 10, 2016

The Curse of Strahd campaign will continue until that story concludes. Only then might we move on to SKT. https://t.co/ZzYfDwGEXh — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 10, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD does Curse of Strahd tie into Storm Kings Thunder at all? — Sean (@KeepitIntense) June 30, 2016

Narratively, no, but of course characters who escape Barovia could find themselves battling giants in the Realms. https://t.co/setKLP6zvT — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 1, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Would it be ok to run Storm Kong’s Thunder after Lost Mines of Phandelver? — Tim Tuttle (@TimGTuttle) June 24, 2016

Yes. Storm King’s Thunder even provides ways to link the two adventures together. https://t.co/Hjnci5IxSr — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 24, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Will the great Richard Whitters be providing any art in Storm King’s Thunder? — Dan Powell (@aloadofbullshit) June 24, 2016

Today the storm king has been thundering as we finish his book. #DnD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 23, 2016

Actually, I think that’s the guys cleaning the office windows. https://t.co/1R3ZEQRZyk — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 23, 2016

@longshotist @ChrisPerkinsDnD I have a large collection of single player adventures for every class. Mostly in Everlund — JT Russell (@wadojeff) June 17, 2016

SPOILER! Everlund gets some love in Storm King’s Thunder. And, no, we’re not demolishing it. 😘 https://t.co/OUdlf5NyzQ — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 18, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD am I correct when I say that SKT has a Viking or Norse mythology feel to it? — Sean Michaels (@theeSnMshow) June 19, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @theeSnMshow Is it epic heroic saga style-wise, as the CoS was gothic horror? Will we ever see a political thriller? — (((Vitezslav))) (@VNarvek) June 20, 2016

Yes, and while I can’t discuss future stories, I suggest that you read DEATH MASKS by @TheEdVerse https://t.co/mTud6uY0B0 — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 20, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Storm Kings Thunder is for players of the 1-11th level. Revenge of the Giants is for 12-18th. Coincidence? — Taylor Arsenault (@Arsenault_Tj) June 20, 2016

SPOILER! You can springboard from Lost Mine of Phandelver into Storm King’s Thunder. SKT tells you how. — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 2, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls With the runes putting PCs on level with giants, will #StormKing work for low levels? After LMoP perhaps? — Andrew Cooper (@AndrewLeeCooper) June 2, 2016

Yes. Storm King’s Thunder can begin at 1st level or 5th level. https://t.co/QuSeo2IFQm — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 2, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD is Storm King’s Thunder a good place to start a campaign — Ryan Zeitz (@winterwolf1406) June 2, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Will there be information about adapting to other settings Like PotA did in the appendix? I’d love some dark sun giants! 🙂 — Ryan Hagan (@SalmonSquire) June 2, 2016

No, but a clever DM can take the adventure’s modular elements (like the fire giant lair) and drop them anywhere. https://t.co/xoxjsTbpvU — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 2, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnDShale’s +1 quarterstaff has the added properties of a robe of useful items (with runes instead of patches). So is that staff a preview of SKT runic items, or just something you whipped up tonight custom? — Clint Oliver (@Malchior_) June 3, 2016

It’s a custom item … actually two uncommon magic items smooshed into one. https://t.co/ve1SMI9hXA — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 3, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls So you say there is a storm giant princess named Lymrith eh….? #DnD — James RePass (@jprepo1) June 3, 2016

The three storm giant princesses (Hekaton’s daughters) in Storm King’s Thunder are named Mirran, Nym, and Serissa. https://t.co/3M1teTkgjz — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 3, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD So quick question, what made you guys go with Giants for the next Adventure? Also can’t wait for Volo’s Guide to Monsters! — Sean Izaakse (@SeanIzaakse) June 3, 2016

Giants are iconic D&D creatures, and we came up with a story that spotlights all six giant types. https://t.co/5PZxUcUnns — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 3, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD The “Ordning”? So, you just chose the Swedish word for “The order”?

Very exited for Volo! — Filip (@thebackpack08) June 3, 2016

The giants’ ordning was introduced in a 2nd edition D&D game supplement called GIANTCRAFT. https://t.co/Ddmm8bHvpa — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 3, 2016

@sagechan1is The Storm King set earlier in setting timeline? Too early for me to spill, but: no. ;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 2, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I don’t know if you can answer this, but will ogres be part of the Storm King’s Thunder plot at all? — Dan Harris (@erifnevow) June 10, 2016

And don’t forget to bring your #origins2016 coupon book to @BarleysBrewing and get the #dnd origins pint glass! pic.twitter.com/gumwjyUFzB — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) June 14, 2016

Getting things prepped for our first adventures, starting 6 PM ET! #origins2016 pic.twitter.com/GFJ4xCsUYb — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) June 15, 2016

If you have your #origins2016 coupon book, come to the #dnd area tomorrow at noon for your bag of holding! pic.twitter.com/R59OaYbpFM — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) June 15, 2016

Inside you’ll find some nifty punch out cardboard Giants. pic.twitter.com/5T5NZr2PY4 — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 15, 2016

Each giant clan is representing at #origins2016! Get your own giants & #dnd Bag of Holding starting Thursday 12pm! pic.twitter.com/ZcMnhHNcLS — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) June 15, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Not looking for spoilers, but want to have a group ready when SKT drops. Make chars now, or wait for new options in book? — Christopher (@Sizzlork) June 13, 2016



