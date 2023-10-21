Does an Holy symbol engraved shield counts as material component?

@Sword_of_Spirit Holy symbol engraved shield counts as material component, but does holding the shield replace somatic component also? The intent is that the shield hand can be used for a somatic component if the holy shield is used to cast the spell.

@Sword_of_SpiritMinor detail, but this means you are moving your shield around to produce the somatic component, not that you are exempt? That’s correct. You still need use of the shield arm to move it while performing the somatic component.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 26, 2014