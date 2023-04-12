Staff of the woodlands: can use an action to cast Awaken, but Awaken takes 8 hours… which is it?

@JeremyECrawford Good Afternoon, I was hoping you could help solve an issue that’s arisen in my game.
I’ve just given the Druid a Staff of the woodlands which can use an action to cast Awaken, but Awaken takes 8 hours… which is it?
— Ash (@AshKneller) February 18, 2018
The staff of the woodlands allows you to cast the awaken spell as an action, superseding the spell's normal casting time of 8 hours. Some magic items make exceptions like that, as noted on page 141 of the Dungeon Master's Guide (see the "Spells" section on that page). #DnD https://t.co/MEOIlUohL1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 19, 2018
Hey Jeremy! I believe you just contradicted the DMG in this tweet, and would love to get more insight. On page 141, it says that when magic items allow the user to cast a spell from them, the spell uses its normal casting time. "Certain items make exceptions to these rules, changing the casting time, duration, or other parts of the spell" (DMG, 141).
