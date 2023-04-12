Staff of the woodlands: can use an action to cast Awaken, but Awaken takes 8 hours… which is it?

@JeremyECrawford Good Afternoon, I was hoping you could help solve an issue that’s arisen in my game.

I’ve just given the Druid a Staff of the woodlands which can use an action to cast Awaken, but Awaken takes 8 hours… which is it?

The staff of the woodlands allows you to cast the awaken spell as an action, superseding the spell's normal casting time of 8 hours. Some magic items make exceptions like that, as noted on page 141 of the Dungeon Master's Guide (see the "Spells" section on that page). #DnD https://t.co/MEOIlUohL1 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 19, 2018

