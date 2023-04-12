@JeremyECrawford a player shoots a fireball into a bunch of goblins who happened to have a nilbog with them. Does the fireball trigger nilbogism and save all the goblins ?

If you try to deal damage to a nilbog by any means (a weapon, spell, or something else), Nilbogism is triggered. If you're unaware of a nilbog's presence and the creature is inadvertently caught in an area of effect you create, you're not subject to Nilbogism. #DnD https://t.co/OTIj4pqM1P

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 23, 2018