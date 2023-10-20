@mpetruzz Does a caster have to have LOS to their Spiritual Weapon for it to attack? If not, what if he can’t see target? The spell doesn't require you to see its target. It follows the normal rules for attacking a target you can't see. @mikemearls
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2014
@mpetruzz caster could leave the room and leave a spiritual weapon floating in the doorway for a minute w/ disadv to hit? Yes, assuming there's actually something there to hit. The weapon could be swinging at the air. @mikemearls
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2014
2 thoughts on “Does a caster have to have line of sight to their Spiritual Weapon for it to attack?”
Could I take the Help Action on my turn to give myself advantage on my spiritual weapon attack?
The spiritual weapon is not a creature, hence it cannot be “helped”.