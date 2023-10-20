@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Can permanent magical effects be dispelled? Or are they no longer considered magical effects once permanent? — calebrus44 (@calebrus44) September 11, 2015

If the effect of a spell becomes permanent, it can be dispelled, unless its description says otherwise. https://t.co/brVev46tyW — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 12, 2015