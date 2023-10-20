@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Can permanent magical effects be dispelled? Or are they no longer considered magical effects once permanent?
— calebrus44 (@calebrus44) September 11, 2015
If the effect of a spell becomes permanent, it can be dispelled, unless its description says otherwise. https://t.co/brVev46tyW
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 12, 2015
@calebrus44So the durations “Until Dispelled” and “Permanent” are functionally equivalent unless we houserule one of them? That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2015
Tl;dr a duration of “permanent” is an exact synonymous of “until dispelled“. If an effect was actually permanent, its duration wouldn’t say “permanent” but “instantaneous“. Right?
Would that include the permanent stat increase from tomes and manuals? Big disagreement in our group as to if those buffs can be dispelled by anything other than wish.