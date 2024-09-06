@calebrus44A PC can dash & move SpiritGuardian’s 15′ radius 60′ hitting dozens of enemies with 3+d8 each rd, kiting? House rule time. Keep in mind that the spell forces a creature to save only once per turn, and the cleric has to maintain concentration.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Still potentially over 100 targets per turn, and requires a houserule of "enter" being voluntary in my mind.
— calebrus44 (@calebrus44) March 12, 2015
@calebrus44 The potential is high, but in play, we haven't seen that potential reached, with opportunity attacks and terrain in the mix.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2015
@calebrus44Once again, even if we disagree, thanks for taking the time to answer. 🙂 I'm happy to answer! And we disagreed? I explained how the spell works (RAW) and agreed about its potential power.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2015
@calebrus44 The distinction I often make is between the potential and the actual abuse of a rule. I'm far more concerned about actual abuse.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2015
@calebrus44And I tend err on the side of caution and view the potential abuse just as harshly. That's definitely your prerogative as a DM, especially because you know the likelihood of your players to abuse something.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2015
4 thoughts on “Spirit Guardian”
If possible, could i get some clarificaton. If a pc with “Spirit Guardians” beats the enemy on initiative and runs so that he is within the radius of the spell, the enemy takes damage as per the spell, but will the enemy also take damage when its his turn again because the spell states “when the creature enters the area for the first time on a turn or starts its turn there, it must make a Wisdom saving throw.”? Meaning the enemy takes 3d8 twice in that initial round with two different wisdom saving throws. Once for entering the radius involuntary and once for starting its turn in the radius.
Thanks in advance for clarification.
Late I know, but incorrect. Spirit guardians ONLY does damage on the targets turn. “when the creature enters the area for the first time ‘on a turn or starts its turn there'” you can run past a million people and it will not do anything to them at all. Only if they either A) start their turn in the radius, or B) enter the radius on their turn. if you run past them, they are NOT entering the radius, you
TLDR: Damage does not happen on the turn it was cast, only the on the turn of the monster. so you cannot run past people doing damage, as confirmed by the official sage advice, https://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/rules-answers-april-2016 ironically by Jeremy himself
Hi there.
This would so be so much easier to understand if the wording was, “when the creature enters the area for the first time in THEIR turn, or starts its turn there.” instead of, “on A turn…”.
OR can you “Spartan kick” an enemy into a blade barrier/spirit guardians and they take damage right away, since it’s on “A” turn?
It’s not only on their turn. On the Sage Advice from April 2016 they specifically state that “You can, therefore, hurl a creature into the area with a spell like thunderwave.”
They just clarify that the creature has to move (regardless on whose turn) into the area of effect.
So yeah, you can “Spartan kick” (or as the rules call it “shove”) a person into the effect.