Spirit Guardian

4 thoughts on “Spirit Guardian

  1. edsjbt1993 says:

    If possible, could i get some clarificaton. If a pc with “Spirit Guardians” beats the enemy on initiative and runs so that he is within the radius of the spell, the enemy takes damage as per the spell, but will the enemy also take damage when its his turn again because the spell states “when the creature enters the area for the first time on a turn or starts its turn there, it must make a Wisdom saving throw.”? Meaning the enemy takes 3d8 twice in that initial round with two different wisdom saving throws. Once for entering the radius involuntary and once for starting its turn in the radius.
    Thanks in advance for clarification.

    Reply
  2. Nathan Anger says:

    Late I know, but incorrect. Spirit guardians ONLY does damage on the targets turn. “when the creature enters the area for the first time ‘on a turn or starts its turn there'” you can run past a million people and it will not do anything to them at all. Only if they either A) start their turn in the radius, or B) enter the radius on their turn. if you run past them, they are NOT entering the radius, you

    TLDR: Damage does not happen on the turn it was cast, only the on the turn of the monster. so you cannot run past people doing damage, as confirmed by the official sage advice, https://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/rules-answers-april-2016 ironically by Jeremy himself

    Reply
  3. Hadi Vargavinter says:

    Hi there.
    This would so be so much easier to understand if the wording was, “when the creature enters the area for the first time in THEIR turn, or starts its turn there.” instead of, “on A turn…”.

    OR can you “Spartan kick” an enemy into a blade barrier/spirit guardians and they take damage right away, since it’s on “A” turn?

    Reply
  4. Alresu says:

    It’s not only on their turn. On the Sage Advice from April 2016 they specifically state that “You can, therefore, hurl a creature into the area with a spell like thunderwave.”
    They just clarify that the creature has to move (regardless on whose turn) into the area of effect.
    So yeah, you can “Spartan kick” (or as the rules call it “shove”) a person into the effect.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.