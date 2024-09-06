Spirit Guardian

@calebrus44A PC can dash & move SpiritGuardian’s 15′ radius 60′ hitting dozens of enemies with 3+d8 each rd, kiting? House rule time. Keep in mind that the spell forces a creature to save only once per turn, and the cleric has to maintain concentration. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Still potentially over 100 targets per turn, and requires a houserule of "enter" being voluntary in my mind. — calebrus44 (@calebrus44) March 12, 2015

@calebrus44 The potential is high, but in play, we haven't seen that potential reached, with opportunity attacks and terrain in the mix. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2015

@calebrus44Once again, even if we disagree, thanks for taking the time to answer. 🙂 I'm happy to answer! And we disagreed? I explained how the spell works (RAW) and agreed about its potential power. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2015

@calebrus44 The distinction I often make is between the potential and the actual abuse of a rule. I'm far more concerned about actual abuse. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 12, 2015