@DanSingsAndHits Hey there Chief. Totally in favour of most of the numbers in 5th Edition, but wondering – don’t spell saves seem a bit low?Do you mean spell save DCs? I want to make sure I understand the question before I answer.

@DanSingsAndHits Yes. Spell save DCs are where we want them. That said, we keep our eyes open for anything in the game that might be awry.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 10, 2015