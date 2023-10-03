Does a polearm master opportunity attack interrupt movement?

@PlaguescarredDoes a polearm master opportunity attack interrupt movement? The Polearm Master attack is in response to a creature entering your reach, so movement can be before and after it. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 22, 2014

It doesnt interrupt movement being an opportunity attack?

@PlaguescarredIt doesnt interrupt movement being an opportunity attack? It is interrupting any further movement the target might have, after it is within your reach. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 22, 2014

Ok so it works differently than a normal opportunity attack then, which interurpt before leaving your reach (otherwise target would be out) And thus not interurpting creature ‘entering your reach”, more reacting after they did. Polearm Master fluff say you can keep your enemies at bay with reach weapons is not really true if attack is when adjacent

@Plaguescarred On the grid, the target is adjacent if you’re using a quarterstaff, but 5 feet away with the other PM weapons. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 22, 2014

@Plaguescarred To be clear, the word “interrupt” has no special meaning in the game. It’s used to clarify timing: “X happens before Y.” — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 22, 2014

Why distance discrepency opportunity attack provoke base on weapon? You said earlier reach weapon dont increase if not attacking?

Trying to get where yur coming from leave Reg opportunity attack with halberd when leaving your reach, creature is adjacent or 10 ft away?