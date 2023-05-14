So when you throw a dagger, it becomes a ranged weapon?

So when you throw a dagger, surely it becomes a ranged weapon? — Douglas Blackman (@iamdiggerdoug) February 27, 2018

The act of throwing a melee weapon doesn't transform it into a ranged weapon. Melee and ranged are categories of weapons in the rules. Similarly, whacking someone with a longbow doesn't transform it into a melee weapon. #DnD https://t.co/oITCFcboMv — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2018

I would think useing a weapon outside of its class would have a – modifier to its damage unless a you can make the dex saving throw and you specialize/racial trait in that specific wpn — -m (@xMichaelShane) February 27, 2018

Want to make a ranged attack with a melee weapon or a melee attack with a ranged weapon? See the "Improvised Weapons" section (PH, 147) for the rules on doing it. #DnD https://t.co/nhX5nNZWUN — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2018