So when you throw a dagger, it becomes a ranged weapon?

So when you throw a dagger, surely it becomes a ranged weapon?
The act of throwing a melee weapon doesn't transform it into a ranged weapon. Melee and ranged are categories of weapons in the rules. Similarly, whacking someone with a longbow doesn't transform it into a melee weapon. #DnD https://t.co/oITCFcboMv
I would think useing a weapon outside of its class would have a – modifier to its damage unless a you can make the dex saving throw and you specialize/racial trait in that specific wpn
Want to make a ranged attack with a melee weapon or a melee attack with a ranged weapon? See the "Improvised Weapons" section (PH, 147) for the rules on doing it. #DnD https://t.co/nhX5nNZWUN
I think a DM and an inventive tinkerer can come to some sort of tactical invention esp in a world of magical items, it’s I think a matter of what Damage dice roll (D6?) to place on it. And whether to apply the attack roll? The rules on improvised weapons cover this.
Does the Chakram from Odyssey of the Dragonlords is a ranged weapon or a melee weapon that can be thrown?