Yeah, but, there's a question of how this resolves. Does Deflect Arrows "reduce the damage to 0" if there's no damage at the instance it's deflected? Does Hex damage apply? Are improvised weapons neither ranged weapons nor melee weapons, but still weapons when used to attack? — Thomas "You Can Call Me Tom" (@thomasabarry1) January 26, 2018

– You can't reduce no damage to 0. There's nothing to reduce. – Hex deals damage when you hit the hexed target with an attack, no matter the attack. – Improvised weapons aren't technically weapons, yet you can make weapon attacks with them. #DnD https://t.co/RE9JkjJ3Gu — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

Earlier, you made a comment that imprivsed weapons are weapons for the moment of the attack. So hex deals 1d6 damage when you hit with Alchemist Fire, but not on the recurring turns? — Thomas "You Can Call Me Tom" (@thomasabarry1) January 26, 2018

The hex spell deals damage when you hit the hexed target with an attack. It doesn't matter to the hex spell if that attack does something else—turn you into a frog, set you on fire, etc.—because hex deals its damage only when you hit. #DnD https://t.co/79Y0jrMHYG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

The fact that Hex deals extra damage doesn’t require that the trigger for Hit deal damage itself at the moment that Hex would deal extra damage? No. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

I would have thought, in the same way you can't reduce damage to 0 if no damage is dealt, you can't get extra damage if there's no damage to add the extra damage to. — Thomas "You Can Call Me Tom" (@thomasabarry1) January 26, 2018

No rule in the game requires an attack to deal damage for an effect like hex to deal extra damage. #DnD https://t.co/UB4o9XlZYT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

Interesting. My fault for being stuck in a 4E way of thinking. Extra damage just means that it’s not a separate damage instance if there’s already a damag einstance then, I take it? Like 1d8 radiant damage with 1d6 extra necrotic damage only forces Concentration once. That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

Or is there a hidden damage type called non-damage that all creatures have immunity against which is dealt by the net so sneak attack doesn't work but hex does even though they are both "extra damage" — David Coffron (@dcoffron) January 26, 2018

Sneak Attack causes the weapon it uses to deal more damage. The intent is that an unusual weapon like the net that deals no damage doesn't magically start dealing damage with Sneak Attack. But a DM is free to override that intent. The RAW certainly isn't entirely clear here. #DnD https://t.co/BAgxGLkCVz — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018