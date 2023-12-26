Can the rogue Sneak Attack twice during the same round, if on two different turns?

@JeremyECrawford @gaaran00b To clarify. Can the Rogue SA twice during the same round, if on two different turns. (ie. attack action + OA) — Robert (@Coredump00) June 7, 2015

Yes. The Sneak Attack restriction is once per turn, not once per round. https://t.co/ulhoPDaHun — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2015

@JeremyECrawford ok, the concern was that Reactions technically count as someone else’s turn since they work as a reaction to another’s turn — sebastian ferguson (@gaaran00b) June 4, 2015

A reaction is a response to a trigger of some kind. That trigger might be on your turn or someone else’s. https://t.co/ghoiX1bt1u — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2015



