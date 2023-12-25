Hey @JeremyECrawford and the #dnd community! So how does a character with Polearm Master and Sentinel interact with an approaching creature that used the disengage action? Does the character still get to use an opportunity attack while the creature approaches instead of leaving?
— UnicornToots (@UnicornToots69) December 15, 2020
The Sentinel feat in D&D counteracts the Disengage action when a creature leaves your reach, not when a creature enters your reach. #DnD https://t.co/ZHZwN1AenO
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 15, 2020