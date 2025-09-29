Slow spell explained

You make a save vs. the spell. Fail: you're slowed till the caster's concentration ends or your later save succeeds. https://t.co/xLIJ4E7XHL

@nirvanstryder“Later save” as in one more save than slowed until end of spell’s duration or make saving throw at end of each turn?

The slowed target makes a saving throw at the end of each of its turns.

