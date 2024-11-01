@JeremyECrawford Hello! Question about Slow spell. Do you need to have line of sight on creatures to affect them? Description doesnt specify — Philipp Mordashev (@PhilMordeshev) November 14, 2016

A spell tells you if you must see its targets. The slow spell doesn't say you need to see them. #DnD https://t.co/eoRDoJANpP — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2016

@JeremyECrawford So "A clear path to the target" section on phb204 doesn't apply to Slow spell? Or is it for the casting point? — Philipp Mordashev (@PhilMordeshev) November 15, 2016

The clear-path rule is about there being a path clear of total cover. It's not about visibility. #DnD https://t.co/vOV7Xgad6v — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2016

@JeremyECrawford shouldn't that say "uninterrupted" or "direct" then? Clear is largely used to talk about visibility in common usage. — Sean (@Lord_Sicarious) November 15, 2016

Take a look at the first sentence of the section "A Clear Path to the Target" (PH, 204). It says what it means by "clear." #DnD https://t.co/VDfloGTbyh — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2016

@JeremyECrawford So you can target an enemy you dont know about around the corner with a Slow spell? You dont see it and it has total cover — Philipp Mordashev (@PhilMordeshev) November 15, 2016

A spell can't target someone behind total cover, unless the spell's text or area of effect says otherwise (see PH, 204). #DnD https://t.co/StWnK3l11A — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2016

@DnDPaladin @PhilMordeshevthats what i said you clearly need to see thecreature. You only need to see your target if a spell says you do. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 16, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @DnDPaladin So this picture is correct for a Slow spell? Orange is AoE of the spell and blue dot is the point of origin pic.twitter.com/TFJMo3o1L5 — Philipp Mordashev (@PhilMordashev) November 16, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @DnDPaladin so if you change the point of origin like this, the spell's area of effect looks like in the picture? pic.twitter.com/kRr7aRf2GJ — Philipp Mordashev (@PhilMordashev) November 16, 2016

@RhysMandrake @JeremyECrawford Slow spell doesn't require vision, so player can then ask "Who are in the spell's area?" — Philipp Mordashev (@PhilMordashev) November 18, 2016