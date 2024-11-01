Lunging Attack + Sentinel, monster moves around PC in a 10ft, do attack of opportunity happens?

@JeremyECrawford Player has Lunging Attack and Sentinel. Monster moves around Player in a 10ft radius during Player's Turn. Do AOO happens? — Stefano (@elerital) February 17, 2016

The fighter's Lunging Attack increases the reach of a single attack. #DnD https://t.co/2NZy5zNRvG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016

@Daeva001 In other words, the trigger for the OA never happens, since you can’t increase your reach until you’re already attacking. Exactly. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Daeva001 In other words: PHB 195 if lunging attack is exception to attack range rules why not to AOO, Isn't AOO an attack? — Stefano (@elerital) February 18, 2016