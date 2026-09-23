@mikemearls @gregbilsland Can a simulacrum (per the spell) of a legendary creature use its legendary and/or lair actions?
— Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) October 15, 2014
@gregbilsland @pukunui81 @mikemearls Yes, assuming you spend the 1,500 gp, and the legendary creature is within reach for 12 hours.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 21, 2014
3 thoughts on “Can a Simulacrum of a legendary creature use its legendary and/or lair actions?”
That’s provided the legendary creature is a beast or humanoid though as stated in the spells description
So, hypothetically, if you made a simulacrum of your character, then used true polymorph on that simulacrum for the full 12 hours to permanently turn it into a brass dragon, that creature could use all actions available to brass dragons? Would it be possible for that creature to be healed?
Doesn’t this go against the rules for Legendary Actions per the Monster Manual? “If a creature assumes the form of a legendary creature, such as through a spell, it doesn’t gain that form’s legendary actions, lair actions, or regional effects.”