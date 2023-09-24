Can a Simulacrum of a legendary creature use its legendary and/or lair actions?

2 thoughts on "Can a Simulacrum of a legendary creature use its legendary and/or lair actions?

  1. Wesley Hagglund says:

    That’s provided the legendary creature is a beast or humanoid though as stated in the spells description

  2. Christopher Balambao says:

    So, hypothetically, if you made a simulacrum of your character, then used true polymorph on that simulacrum for the full 12 hours to permanently turn it into a brass dragon, that creature could use all actions available to brass dragons? Would it be possible for that creature to be healed?

