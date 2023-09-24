Can a Simulacrum of a legendary creature use its legendary and/or lair actions?

@mikemearls @gregbilsland Can a simulacrum (per the spell) of a legendary creature use its legendary and/or lair actions?
— Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) October 15, 2014
@gregbilsland @pukunui81 @mikemearls Yes, assuming you spend the 1,500 gp, and the legendary creature is within reach for 12 hours.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 21, 2014
That’s provided the legendary creature is a beast or humanoid though as stated in the spells description
So, hypothetically, if you made a simulacrum of your character, then used true polymorph on that simulacrum for the full 12 hours to permanently turn it into a brass dragon, that creature could use all actions available to brass dragons? Would it be possible for that creature to be healed?