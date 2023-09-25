@JeremyECrawford Hi Jeremy. I see that features from Way of the Sun Soul has different writing on Xanathar's. I know there's an errata for the Sword Coast's version, but it still have different text and "balance". Should we take the Xanathar's version as the most important one? pic.twitter.com/CteqIIXKtX

Sometimes when we reprint something in D&D, we refine the wording, adding clarifications and whatnot. If those clarifications result in no mechanical change, we often don't include them in an errata document.

In the examples below, the features are functionally identical. #DnD https://t.co/mhl1LlErOF

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 18, 2020