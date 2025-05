@DLalich Can “Silence” be cast on an object the way “Darkness” can? does the spell specify creature or point in space? if so, no object

@DLalichit says point in space, but so does darkness, and it can be cast on object.

got it – I believe silence does not specify an object to prevent insta-stealth for an entire group

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 23, 2015