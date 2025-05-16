Expedition to the Ruins of Greyhawk Map set

Grab your boots of striding for an expedition to the ruins of Greyhawk! This collection of thirty three fantasy RPG maps was originally created for the classic D&D super-adventure Expedition to the Ruins of Greyhawk. Do your players have what it takes to survive this trek in and around the fabled Castle Grayhawk? Will they live to tell the tale or will you crush their dreams among the ruins of this most famous dungeon? Designed by Jason Bulmahn, James Jacobs, and Erik Mona, this adventure is usable as a mini-campaign on its own, a story arc in a Dungeon Master’s regular campaign, or as a series of small side adventures with a big payoff.

In one simple download you get all the maps from this massive adventure, including DM and player versions of all the gridded battle maps. Pick up the set today and relive the expedition or import the artwork into your own home brew campaign.

P.S. For a quick and easy tutorial on resizing digital battle maps for printing and use with miniatures, make sure to visit Schley’s Tutorials. #RPG map set – http://t.co/M8dwDoc1Ge pic.twitter.com/DP3kInXe3I

