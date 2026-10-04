@ChrisPerkinsDnD Shouldn't Flying Snake poison have a Con Save? Poisonous Snake (same CR, worst stats) Con DC 10 for 2d4 damage or half. — Mayhern (@MayhernBR) May 5, 2016

Nope. No save against the flying snake's poison damage. https://t.co/fAVJlroAXz — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 5, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Seems a bit OP for a CR 1/8 monster, but that's ok! Many thanks for the reply! — Mayhern (@MayhernBR) May 5, 2016