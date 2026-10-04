@ChrisPerkinsDnD Shouldn't Flying Snake poison have a Con Save? Poisonous Snake (same CR, worst stats) Con DC 10 for 2d4 damage or half.
— Mayhern (@MayhernBR) May 5, 2016
Nope. No save against the flying snake's poison damage. https://t.co/fAVJlroAXz
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 5, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Seems a bit OP for a CR 1/8 monster, but that's ok! Many thanks for the reply!
— Mayhern (@MayhernBR) May 5, 2016
CR is based on a creature's AC and hit points as well as its damage output. Flying snakes are very frail. https://t.co/xL1HMOXtf9
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 5, 2016