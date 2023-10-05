Is it possible for a Warlock to lose the support of a Patron? Switch patrons?

Is it possible for a) a Warlock to lose the support of a Patron, similar to a paladin oathbreaker, or b) for a warlock to switch patrons?

@JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD I’ve seen you and @mikemearls say it’s unnecessary for Warlocks to be on good terms with their patrons, and their powers can’t be stripped, but some class features mention “entreating” or asking the patron for help. Are those losable?

In D&D, advancing in level is the requirement for gaining your higher-level class features.

Some features have a story that can be read as imposing other requirements; the imposition of such requirements is in your and your DM's hands. Follow your storytelling bliss! #DnD https://t.co/Wpi56ZleBi

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 28, 2020