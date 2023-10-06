@JeremyECrawford Can a Sunblade be used as a Monk Weapon?
— Edward Krusling (@EdKruze) September 23, 2015
No, since a sun blade counts as a longsword. #DnD https://t.co/gueOjngfgg
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 23, 2015
@boymonsterCan I have a sun blade that counts as a warhammer? Asking for a dwarf. A DM could certainly make up sun blade variants.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 23, 2015
@Raz_Berry_RanidIt says if you are proficient with short swords you can use the sunblade. The item, nonetheless, counts as a longsword. As DM, would I allow a monk to break the rule? Probably.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 23, 2015
2 thoughts on “Can a Sunblade be used as a Monk Weapon?”
Being that a beam of light has no weight, would you consider a Sunblade as a light weapon for dual wielding purposes?
Epic Dean
Sunblade is a longsword, see Ligth property: ” A light weapon is small and easy to handle,”