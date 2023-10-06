Can a Sunblade be used as a Monk Weapon?

2 thoughts on “Can a Sunblade be used as a Monk Weapon?

  1. Dean Schoeck says:

    Being that a beam of light has no weight, would you consider a Sunblade as a light weapon for dual wielding purposes?

    • Zoltar says:

      Epic Dean

      Sunblade is a longsword, see Ligth property: ” A light weapon is small and easy to handle,”

