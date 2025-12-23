Should shoving large creatures have disadvantage?

@JeremyECrawford Should shoving large, heavy, quadruped or flying creatures or dwarves have disadvantage (or advantage to resist)? #DnD

A feature, such as the grappling option (PH, 195), tells you if size or other characteristics are relevant. #DnD https://t.co/7VQr14GngA

@gandhi39It only says the target must be one size larger than you or less. So no advantage/disadvantage in these cases, right? That's correct.

