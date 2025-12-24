Lion Pounce

@caysaela lion Pounces on its target, target fails save and falls prone. can the lion immediately use its bonus action bite attack? That's exactly what its Pounce trait lets it do. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2015

@caysaelthank you for fast reply! we initially ruled that lion needed to pounce on an already prone target to get the bonus attack. A lion can make the bonus attack in either case. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2015

@caysael but only those two cases, right? lion cannot bonus action bite a prone target unless he runs 20ft and Pounces? Correct. The target in the final sentence is the same target as in the previous sentences. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2015