Does Sentinel happen BEFORE or AFTER resolving the triggering attack?

@Ariamythe @JeremyECrawfordDoes Sentinel happen BEFORE or AFTER resolving the triggering attack? @mikemearls and @JeremyECrawford, thanks in advance for clarifying. I'd say it's before – it's similar to an opportunity attack; that triggers before the creature leaves your reach
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 5, 2014
@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Would that extend to all reactions then? Are all reactions occurring before the event they are reacting to?
— Alison Hudson (@Ariamythe) October 5, 2014
@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford I just need to know as a DM when reactions happen. Opportunity attacks specifically say before.
— Alison Hudson (@Ariamythe) October 5, 2014
@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford These
can be life or death situations for the PC being attacked. Leaving it up to DM Fiat seems shifty.
— Alison Hudson (@Ariamythe) October 5, 2014
@Ariamythe @JeremyECrawford it depends on the reaction – readied actions specifically occur after the trigger
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 5, 2014
@Ariamythe @JeremyECrawford sentinel's design intent is to protect other PCs, so in that case should be before
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 5, 2014