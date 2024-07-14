Does Sentinel happen BEFORE or AFTER resolving the triggering attack?

@Ariamythe @JeremyECrawfordDoes Sentinel happen BEFORE or AFTER resolving the triggering attack? @mikemearls and @JeremyECrawford, thanks in advance for clarifying. I'd say it's before – it's similar to an opportunity attack; that triggers before the creature leaves your reach — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 5, 2014

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Would that extend to all reactions then? Are all reactions occurring before the event they are reacting to? — Alison Hudson (@Ariamythe) October 5, 2014

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford I just need to know as a DM when reactions happen. Opportunity attacks specifically say before. — Alison Hudson (@Ariamythe) October 5, 2014

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford These can be life or death situations for the PC being attacked. Leaving it up to DM Fiat seems shifty. — Alison Hudson (@Ariamythe) October 5, 2014

@Ariamythe @JeremyECrawford it depends on the reaction – readied actions specifically occur after the trigger — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 5, 2014