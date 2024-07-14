What’s the sense in giving a Demilich 80 HP making it vulnerable to Power word kill?

@IgorRuffinengo Hello: what’s the sense in giving a Demilich (CR 20 in lair) 80 HP making it vulnerable to one shot spells like Power word: kil? think of tomb of horrors – demilich isn't too tough if you know how to handle it and avoid traps that protect it
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 4, 2014
@IgorRuffinengo as a comparison, its AC and hp are like tissue paper to a lvl 20 fighter who action surges
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 4, 2014
@mimaleadtheway demiliches rely on traps and guardians to protect them – vulnerable if you get them alone or avoid their protective measures
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 4, 2014