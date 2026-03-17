Savage attacker Double damage or uses better roll?

@msouza84Savage attacker Double dmg or uses better roll? And multi-atk/2w-fighting receive feat benefit? use better roll – works w/all melee attacks
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 7, 2016
@Daeva001 @mikemearls once per turn i know, but i choice one atk to uses or only first?
— Marcelo_5ouza (@msouza84) February 8, 2016
@Daeva001 @msouza84 You choose. If you were using dagger + shortsword and hit with the dagger first, you could save SA for the sword. correct – you can use it on any attack, but can only use it once
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 8, 2016