Savage attacker Double damage or uses better roll?

@Daeva001 @mikemearls once per turn i know, but i choice one atk to uses or only first?

@Daeva001 @msouza84 You choose. If you were using dagger + shortsword and hit with the dagger first, you could save SA for the sword. correct – you can use it on any attack, but can only use it once

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 8, 2016