Is initiative a contested ability check vs everyone in combat?

@JeremyECrawford is initiative a contested ability check v.s. everyone in the combat, or an ability check that determines your relative turn
— William Sheets (@Hexador) February 4, 2016
The initiative roll is a Dexterity check. It's not a contest. #DnD https://t.co/jsHnlTZkZS
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2016
@JeremyECrawford followup on Initiative. Is it proficiency bonus + DEX by RAW?
— Dave Clark (@bedirthan) February 4, 2016
Initiative, like any ability check, uses your prof. bonus only if you have a feature that grants prof. in it. #DnD https://t.co/mNJkEnfIHQ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2016
@Tsyclops @JeremyECrawford doesn't that only had to skill and tool checks?
— Dave Clark (@bedirthan) February 4, 2016
Jack of All Trades applies to any ability check that doesn't use your proficiency bonus. #DnD https://t.co/3NysYxx4vr
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 17, 2016