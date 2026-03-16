Is initiative a contested ability check vs everyone in combat?

@JeremyECrawford is initiative a contested ability check v.s. everyone in the combat, or an ability check that determines your relative turn — William Sheets (@Hexador) February 4, 2016

The initiative roll is a Dexterity check. It's not a contest. #DnD https://t.co/jsHnlTZkZS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2016

@JeremyECrawford followup on Initiative. Is it proficiency bonus + DEX by RAW? — Dave Clark (@bedirthan) February 4, 2016

Initiative, like any ability check, uses your prof. bonus only if you have a feature that grants prof. in it. #DnD https://t.co/mNJkEnfIHQ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2016

@Tsyclops @JeremyECrawford doesn't that only had to skill and tool checks? — Dave Clark (@bedirthan) February 4, 2016