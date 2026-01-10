Sage Advice – January 2016

Adventurers!

Master Jeremy Crawford released a new article explaining rules about:

How to calculate a creature Armor Class

a creature Unarmored defense and Mage Armor

defense and Barkskin with shields

with Armor Agathys

Temporary Hit Point and Heroism

Hit Point and Monster Manual errata about Kraken ad Water Elemental

He’s revisiting the rules about barkskin and how it works.

All answers are here:

http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/rules-answers-january-2016

All rules updates and explaind are in this new version of Sage Advice Compendium:

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/SA_Compendium.pdf