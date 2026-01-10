Sage Advice – January 2016

Adventurers!

Master Jeremy Crawford released a new article explaining rules about:

  • How to calculate a creature Armor Class
  • Unarmored defense and Mage Armor
  • Barkskin with shields
  • Armor Agathys
  • Temporary Hit Point and Heroism
  • Monster Manual errata about Kraken ad Water Elemental

He’s revisiting the rules about barkskin and how it works.

All answers are here:

http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/rules-answers-january-2016

All rules updates and explaind are in this new version of Sage Advice Compendium:

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/SA_Compendium.pdf

 

 

 

