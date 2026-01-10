Sage Advice – January 2016

Adventurers!
Master Jeremy Crawford released a new article explaining rules about:
- How to calculate a creature Armor Class
- Unarmored defense and Mage Armor
- Barkskin with shields
- Armor Agathys
- Temporary Hit Point and Heroism
- Monster Manual errata about Kraken ad Water Elemental
He’s revisiting the rules about barkskin and how it works.
All answers are here:
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/rules-answers-january-2016
All rules updates and explaind are in this new version of Sage Advice Compendium:
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/SA_Compendium.pdf